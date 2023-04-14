Obituary: James E. Mitchem

James E. Mitchem

January 23, 1954 – February 25, 2023

James Eugene Mitchem, born January 23, 1954 in Denver, CO, passed away February 25, 2023 in Grand Junction, CO, aged 69. He was the son of Billy Edward Mitchem and Martha Louise (Johnson) Mitchem and grew up in Rangely, CO.

A kind, bright and principled man, Jim’s loves were his family, horses, reading, shooting pool, bluegrass music, and his work with The Industrial Co. (T.I.C.). As technical services manager, work took him all over the country, troubleshooting the company’s construction projects and serving on a national committee for electrical safety standards. He and his former wife Linda (Stone) raised their family in Milner, CO where they kept several horses and enjoyed riding the backcountry.

Jim is survived by his father Bill Mitchem and siblings Patricia S Mitchem (Fred Wildnauer) of South Berwick, ME; Brian R Mitchem (Sherry Walton) of Paonia, CO; W Jeffrey Mitchem (Randi Adamcyk) of Broomfield, CO; and John F Mitchem (Tracie Hover) of Freeland, WA; by daughter Mira D (Mitchem) Love and granddaughter Ashlyn Renee Love of Grand Junction, CO and former wife Linda (Stone) Mitchem of Rifle, CO. He was preceded in death by his mother and his daughter Renee Louise Mitchem.

With the onset of dementia in his sixties, Jim moved in with his father in Rangely. He loved to walk and became a familiar figure in his hometown. His last year was spent in memory care in Grand Junction. Contributions in remembrance of Jim may be made to Alzheimers Association (alz.org). A celebration of Jim’s life will be held 12-4pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Rangely Camper Park. For more information, email pattimitchem@gmail.com .