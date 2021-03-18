Obituary: Jackie (Jacquelyn) Worthington

Jackie (Jacquelyn) Worthington

Jackie (

Jacquelyn) Worthington

November 21, 1930 – March 15, 2021

Jackie Worthington died in Fort Collins, CO at the age of 90 on March 15, 2021. As an independent, hard working woman, she was ranching in Carr, CO until 2020 before she moved back to Fort Collins. A private family service is planned.

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Bea Worthington (Holderness) was born to Jack Holderness of Hayden and Thelma (Toland) Holderness of Rifle on Nov. 21, 1930, in Hayden, Colorado. She grew up on a wheat farm in Hayden, Colorado. After highschool she attended Stephens College in Missouri before attending Colorado State University where she studied occupational therapy and home economics. She met her husband John Worthington while they both attended school in Fort Collins, CO; they were married on May 31, 1952. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Texas while her husband was training pilots with the Air Force. They returned to Fort Collins to begin their farming/ranching career in 1956.

The Worthingtons operated the family farm in Fort Collins from 1956 to 1974 before moving to their ranch near Maybell, CO. Jackie was always working – no time to sit around – whether she was operating equipment, pitching hay, caring for livestock, branding cattle, growing a huge garden, or raising her sons. They sold the Maybell ranch in 1990 and bought the present ranch near Carr. CO. Her husband, John died on July 19, 2002 and even after that, she continued to run the cattle ranch where she bred Angus-cross cows with Angus and Charolais bulls. Jackie was an active member of the ranching community and local agricultural organizations in northern Colorado. She served as the president of the Larimer County Farm Bureau, president of the Larimer County Cattlewoman’s Association, Treasurer of the Fort Collins Soil Conservation Board, as a member of the Folsom (Soapstone) Grazing Association, and was an active 4-H leader for many years. She received the Master Agriculturist award in 2005 from the Fort Collins Rotary Club; her husband John had earned the same award in 1969.

Jackie and John were the parents of three sons. John D. (deceased), Sherman J., and Jack C. Worthington, all of Fort Collins. She is survived by her son, Jack C, a veterinarian in northern, CO, and her son Sherman (Marilyn), a professional engineer in Fort Collins, and her grandchildren, Natalie (Todd Dudley), and Carly, of Fort Collins, and Matthew, of Denver, CO, as well as two great grandchildren, Harper and Quinn Dudley.

Jackie’s independent, hard working, and determined spirit will be missed by the many who knew her over the years, but will live on in her family and through her memory. Contributions in her memory may be made to Larimer County 4-H in care of Allnutt Funeral Home.