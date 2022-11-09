Obituary: Jack Richardson
August 13, 1951 – November 4, 2022
Jack W. Richardson, resident of Steamboat Springs for 50 years, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022. He is preceded in death by parents Shirley & Cordell. Jack is survived by wife Patty, daughter Kristi, sister Sandy (Tom) Forgarty, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held this Sunday, Nov. 13th at 2 p.m. at the Anchor Way Church located at 40650 Anchor Way in Steamboat Springs, CO. Arrangements in the care of Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.