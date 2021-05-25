Obituary: Jack R. Ford
June 23, 1927 – May 6, 2021
Jack Ford, age 93, was born in Topeka, KS to Adrian Earl and Emily May (Himmel) Ford. He served in the US Navy during WW II before meeting and marrying the love of his life Florence Maxine Paschke. They had two daughters, Janet Marie and Patsy Jean. Regardless of where he lived (Topeka KS, Dayton OH, Ft Myers Beach FL, Kansas City MO, or Steamboat Springs CO), Jack always had a joke to tell or prank to pull. He will be missed by friends and family, including his daughter Patsy Carleton (Ted), grandsons Zachary Carleton, Christopher Seal (Beth), Nicholas Seal (Michelle), Tyler Carleton (Brittney), and Andrew Carleton, as well as many great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Florence Ford, daughter Janet Seal (Bill), and sisters Leila Rae Jones and Gloria May Warren. Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
