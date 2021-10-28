Obituary: Iva Laman
July 24, 1929 – October 24, 2021
Iva Laman, Longtime South Routt Resident, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at her home in Idalia, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at The McCoy Community Center. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to McCoy Community Church in care of Grant Mortuary – 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625
