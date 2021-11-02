Obituary: Iva Laman

Iva Laman

Provided Photo

July 24, 1929 – October 24, 2021

Iva Caroline (Decker) Laman, age 92, was born in Oak Creek, CO July 24, 1929. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Ivan Christian and Bertha Gladys (Perry) Decker. She passed away on October 24, 2021, at Idalia, CO. Iva was raised in Toponas, CO. She attended school at the Toponas School and then went to Yampa Union High in Yampa where she graduated in 1947. She grew up involved in church, 4-H, sewing, showing cattle…She showed cattle at the Routt County Fair as well as the National Western Stock Show. She loved to ski and made jumps to ski off around the house. She helped in the fields – plowing with horses, harvesting, working in the lettuce and spinach fields. She dearly loved a dog named Funny and continued to tell about how she got him. She fell in love with Marvin Charles Laman, and they were married on November 8, 1947. To this union 6 children were born. They moved often from cow camp, to close or into town and back to cow camp…23 times in the first 25 years! After Marvin started working for D&RG Railroad, they continued to ranch and not move as often. Iva had hauled kids to school for several years, but in 1972 she took on the job of bus driver in a real bus. She really enjoyed her passengers and loved the trips to Denver, Mesa Verde and other places. Most of the students along with many other people called her Granny. She retired after 19 years of driving. She loved to garden, have flowers and chickens and enjoyed being an official weather keeper reporting to a TV station in Grand Junction. She loved to watch the Rockies, bull riding and rodeos on TV. In her last few years, she stayed busy doing embroidery or “sewing” as she called it. Iva is survived by her children; JR(Vicki) of Craig, Jac of Sweetwater, Jeanne Jensen of Richfield, UT, Cindy of Silt, Katy (Zane) of Idalia, and Lynn (Shawn) of Hayden, 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren as well as several step ones. She is also survived by her dear sister Verna Whaley of Phippsburg and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marvin, daughter Judy Kresl, her parents, Ivan and Birdie, her mother and father-in –law, Emil and Pearl Laman, brothers Clint and Perry, sister Emma Muntzert, grandson, Bobby Kresl, great-grandson, Wyatt Merry and son-in-laws Bill Kresl and Dick Jensen. Memorial services were held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at The McCoy Community Center. Arrangements made by Grant Mortuary of Craig.