Obituary: Ilene Stevenson
April 1, 1945 – January 18, 2022
Ilene Stevenson, wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 76 in Englewood, Colorado. A service will be held Thursday, January 27th at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 3:15 staging C with a celebration of life to follow at the clubhouse of Dry Creek Crossing. Flowers may be sent to the Cemetery: attention Ilene Stevenson, 3.15 at staging C. Donations can be made to the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter.
