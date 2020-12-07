Obituary: Ian R. Tillack

Ian R. Tillack

Provided Photo

Ian R. Tillack

November 30, 2020

Steamboat Springs– Ian R. Tillack, age 25, passed away unexpectedly, on November 30, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Heather Reece-Tillack; father, Richard “Rick” Tillack (Carol Hacknauer); two sisters, Caitlin Tillack (Kyle Hammer) and Patty Tillack (Tommy Greer); aunt, Justine; five uncles, Walter, Ron, Steve, Larry and Terry; niece, Charlie; nephew, Hunter; eight cousins, Abby, Zach, Will, Seth, Emily, Jake, Jennifer and Victoria; and dog, Ross. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Patricia and William Reece, Valerie and Paul Tillack.

Ian was born in Canandaigua, NY, attended Canandaigua schools and was a graduate of Canandaigua Academy, class of 2013. He moved to Colorado after graduation to follow his love of snowboarding and the outdoors. Ian also enjoyed dirt bikes, motorcycles, camping, hiking, music and travel. He worked as a heavy equipment operator.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Foothills Animal Shelter, 580 McIntyre St., Golden, CO 80401 or online at foothillsanimalshelter.org. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua, NY. Condolences may be offered at http://www.johnsonkennedy.com.