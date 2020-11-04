Obituary: Helen Iacovetto

Helen Iacovetto

June 2, 1923 – October 27, 2020

Helen June Iacovetto, a long time Yampa Valley resident, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 27th. She was 97 years old. Helen was born in Lafayette, CO to Charlie and Katie Comack who migrated from the UK in the early 1900’s. Helen and family moved to Oak Creek at age 10. She was the youngest of 6 children.

On August 2nd 1942, at age 19, Helen married the love of her life, Angelo Iacovetto. They were married for 73 years. Together they had 5 children, 3 girls and 2 boys.

Helen was very active in life and her community. She played accordion in the family band, was president, secretary and treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary in the 1960’s. She also drove the “school bus”, a 4 door 1930’s Model A Ford for the school children of Haybro, CO. In 1949 Helen and Angelo purchased Dream Island and established one of Steamboat’s first vacation resorts. After 22 years raising their family at Dream Island, they retired and built their home at Pearl Lake.

Helen’s and Angelo’s home was always open. Friends stopping by would often find Helen cooking delicious Italian food or baking bread in her outdoor oven. She loved to crochet gifts for loved ones and help her husband tend the garden. They were well known for their outstanding garlic. Helen also received grand champion at the county fair for her ceramics and served as grand marshall in the Forth of July parade.

Helen will always be remembered for her hard work, peaceful demeanor, and devotion to family. She had 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren all of whom are still living. She is preceded in death by her Husband Angelo, daughter Rolena and daughter Marlene. Helen is survived by her son Wayne (Luanna) Iacovetto, son Gordon (Patti) Iacovetto, and daughter Judy Campus.

Please join the family in honoring the life of Helen Iacovetto at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs this Thursday, November 5th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her favorite organizations, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).