Obituary: Hattie Ann (Dorr) Yeager
August 16, 1953 – February 20, 2023
Hattie was born in Steamboat Springs, CO to Elmer J and Frances (May) Dorr. She was the youngest of nine children.
She married Gary L Yeager on October 17, 1969 and graduated from SSHS in 1971. She was a bookkeeper by trade and did the payroll and books for numerous companies in and around Steamboat.
Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, parents, Elmer & Frances, step-father, George Wheeler, Sisters Genie & husband Bob Brandhorst and Peggy Jo Carpenter, Brothers, Jim, Ted and his wife Carol, Newt, Mike, and Fred. Step-brother, Jack Wheeler and his wife Donna Jean, and step-sister, Viola Fry. Hattie is survived by her children, Shane (Forest), Shannon (Brian Valora), Shawn (Eva) and Shari. Grandchildren, Shealynne (Darin Dollahite), Brandon (Jessica), Lysa (Joe Long), William Valora, Dean and Ashley Yeager. Great-grandchildren, Kade, Wyler & Waylon Dollahite, Braddock & Cecilia Yeager, Madelyn, Oliver, Bridger and Jayne Long. Brother, Bob Dorr, siblings in-law, Peg, Shelly and Rachel Dorr, Bill Carpenter, Sharron Newman, Mike Yeager, and Kelly Shaver along with numerous extended Yeager, Dorr, May and Wheeler family and all of “her kids”!
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Steamboat Springs (airport hill) on Good Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held at the Bar Lazy L Ranch on July 1, 2023 at noon at the annual Elk River Rendezvous.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Routt County 4-H Exchange Program or Chapter X P.E.O.% Shari Yeager, PO Box 772733, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477 – Full obituary at Yampa Valley Funeral home webpage
