Obituary: Halina Palmer

June 4, 1950 – February 4, 2023

The family of Halina Morgucz Palmer is deeply saddened to announce that Halina passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023, at her home in Steamboat Springs, CO, surrounded by her beloved family after a courageous multi-year battle with glioblastoma.

Born on June 4, 1950, in Czarny Dunajec, Poland, Halina emigrated to the United States in 1968 at the age of 17 and became a naturalized citizen in 1985. She lived in the Chicago area, Ogallala, Nebraska, and then split her time between Boulder, Colorado and Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Halina graduated with honors from the University of Illinois in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1989 she completed her graduate degree in educational psychology from Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois.

Halina was a successful entrepreneur, having started and operated Little Warsaw, a Polish restaurant in Chicago, and later owned and operated a Best Western Hotel in Ogallala. She was also a thriving commercial and residential real estate broker for many years and a professional mushroom forager selling to local fine dining establishments.

Halina was passionate about dance, especially tango. She was deeply involved in the Boulder dance community and played a prominent role in establishing and promoting the nonprofit Boulder Dance Coalition and the Avalon Ballroom, a venue for social dance. She was also the founder of Loco Tango, an Argentinian dance group. For nearly two decades, she hosted frequent milonga dance events for hundreds of people that included fantastic food, music, and community.

Halina was married three times, first to Teofil Dynowski (divorced, deceased), then Peter Morgucz (divorced, deceased), and finally to Chuck Palmer (divorced). She is survived by her four children, Eric Dynowski (Lonnie Stonitsch), Boris Dynowski (Shannon), Adam Morgucz (Jacqueline), and Ewa Morgucz. Halina is also survived by her six grandchildren, Eno Dynowski, Symon Dynowski, Myles and Mazzie Dynowski, and Lucy and Jack Morgucz, as well as her siblings Janek Mietus, Maria Bryant, and Wesly Mietus.

Halina requested that her family not arrange a funeral service or commemoration. She will live on in our hearts and minds, and we will miss her amazing presence in our lives.