Obituary: Gwen Reid
September 11, 1930 – May 26, 2021
On Wednesday May 26, 2021, Gwendolyn Lucille Woods Reid, Homemaker, Mother of four, Bookkeeper, Golfer,and Civic Leader passionate about education, passed away following a stroke at the age of 90 in Houston Texas.
Gwen was born the eldest of 4 on September 11, 1930 to Ruby (Toland) and Dick Woods in a dirt floor home on a farm outside Garden City Kansas.
She lived in Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas. She is survived by 3 of her 4 siblings: Dick, Delores, and Forrest. She leaves behind a legacy of love including her eldest, Cindy (Ralph) Rothfelder with daughter Lindsay (Max) Oyola (Rebecca, Camilla), surviving son Dallas (Barb) Reid, with Joe (Gabby) Reid, Carrie McMillan (Xander), Erin Pennington (Madison, Cooper), and youngest Roxanne (Jim) Reid-Bennett (Amber (Andrew), Mary).
Funeral services with be held at the Fellers Funeral Home in Syracuse KS at 10:00 am Saturday June 19th; followed by a short graveside ceremony where her ashes will be put to rest next to her husband, Floyd, and son, Eric.
