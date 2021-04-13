Obituary: Gregory Alan Hamilton

Gregory Alan Hamilton

Provided Photo

Gregory Alan

Hamilton

October 23, 1944 – April 1, 2021

Longtime Craig resident Greg Hamilton passed away April 1, 2021, after battling cancer for several years. Greg was born in Pampa, Texas in 1944, graduated from Moffat County High School in 1962, and attended college at CSU in Fort Collins and Mesa College in Grand Junction. He was a Certified Public Accountant since 1969 and ran his own private practice in Craig, Colorado. He served on Craig City Council, Kiwanis and the Yampa Valley Golf Board. In his younger years he was active in local softball and bowling leagues. Greg was an avid golfer playing in the Cottonwood Classic Golf Tournament for 47 years, and was the champion in his flight 7 times.

Greg and Jane drove thousands of miles to attend sporting events for their kids, and then later their grandkids. He loved fly fishing and hunting, and worked with his son Eric guiding hunters for twenty plus years.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Avice Siebott and his beloved wife of 56 years, Jane, who passed away August 8, 2020.

He is survived by his 3 children: Brian (Deanne) – Salmon, Idaho; Eric (Keri) – Craig, Colorado; and Ann Marie (Kregg) – Riverton, Wyoming and 7 grandchildren; Tyler, Tucker, Zane, Matthew, Alex, Halle, and Zeke. And Greg’s brother Jeff Hamilton(Paula) -Grand Junction, Colorado.

A memorial and celebration of Greg will be held May 8 at the Pavilion in Craig. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Greg Hamilton Scholarship fund at Bank Of Colorado, in Craig, CO.