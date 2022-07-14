Obituary: Greg Jansen
March 31, 1988 – May 29, 2022
Greg passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29th. He leaves his parents Mark and Deb, brothers Paul and Kevin, niece Eleanor, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Greg was kind and generous, always helping others, fun, with a great sense of humor, an excellent biker and snowboarder. He is greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, July 23, 5 pm at Howelsen Hill, Olympian Hall.
