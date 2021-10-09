Obituary: Glyndale “Glen” Paulk

Glyndale "Glen" Paulk

November 4, 1927 – September 28, 2021

Glen Paulk, a longtime Steamboat Springs resident, died on September 28, 2021. Glen was 93 years old.

Born on November 4, 1927 in Anton, TX to Ray and Freda (Denham) Paulk, the family soon moved to a tract of land they homesteaded in Meridian, New Mexico.

Glen graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree and joined the United States Air Force in 1950. He served as a Lieutenant in the 59th Fighter Intercept Squadron stationed in Goosebay, Labrador. While stationed in the icy north, it was his greatest pleasure to have provided General James H. Doolittle with his very first hop in a jet fighter!

Glen married Jean Mullinix in 1952. Upon honorable discharge from the Air Force, the couple returned to New Mexico where Glen earned his Masters Degree from the University of New Mexico and joined the New Mexico Air National Guard. In 1956 he was employed by Chance Vought Corporation/LTV as an experimental test pilot.

While working for Chance Vought/LTV, the couple welcomed the births of their children, Glen “Rusty”, Jeannine, and Julienne “Julie” before moving the family to Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands (1961-1964) then on to Honolulu, HI (1964-1969). Expanding their interests, LTV created Recreational Development, Inc. and in 1970 promoted Glen to become vice president and general manager of their holding, Steamboat Ski Corporation. The family settled in Steamboat Springs in August 1970 and Glen was quickly promoted to president of LTV/RDI. Glen served in this position for more than 10 years.

Glen was preceded in death by his wife Jean (1982), grandson Jonathan Mayo (1986), and his son Rusty (1996). Following Jean’s death, he helped found the Northwest Colorado Aid and Support Group to assist individuals and families facing long term illnesses.

In retirement, Glen moved to Texas and married Sara Shelby. They were happily married for nearly 20 years until her death in 2008. He remarried again to Shirley Thornton but they were together for only a short time before her untimely passing.

While in Texas Glen remained deeply engaged with his faith and became an accomplished wood turner. He modeled many of his wood creations after the vessels of the Native American peoples of the southwest. His work was featured in galleries and art exhibits in Steamboat Springs and Texas.

Glen leaves behind his daughters Jeannine Paulk (Gary) Mayo and Julienne Paulk (Jim) Echtermeyer; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and the love and admiration of many whose lives were touched by his.

Glen desired those remembrances on his behalf be directed toward the Northwest Colorado Aid & Support Group, PO Box 775244, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477 or the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, PO Box 484, Winnsboro, TX 75494.

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, a 1:30 PM service will be held at the family plot at the Steamboat Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at the Haymaker in Steamboat Springs from 3-5 PM. Friends are invited to attend.