Obituary: Glory Burns
December 29, 1952 – June 26, 2022
Glory Isham Burns passed away at home June 26, 2022. She was born December 29, 1952 in Gordon Nebraska. Married to Michael Burns for 38 years she is also survived by her 2 sons Nick and Rob and sisters, Julie and Robin and brother, Will.
Education was very important to her as evidenced by her BA in Journalism from the University of Colorado, MBA and JD from Denver University.
Professionally she practiced law, worked in finance as a bond trader and was a professor at Colorado State University and Semester at Sea. She was named Teacher of the Year while at CSU.
Traveling to 90 countries, she most enjoyed Sunset Beach in Bali, photo safaris in Africa and her many trips to Italy with her husband. On her 60th birthday she traveled to Canada for her first heli-skiing adventure.
She was known for her unique sense of humor and uncanny ability to look at the world from perspectives unknown to most.
Loved by all who knew her, she leaves an indelible impression on their lives.
Glory requested that donations be made to the Ralphie Fund at the University of Colorado.
We will celebrate the incredible life she led on Friday July 1 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 1:00 followed by a gathering at Steamboat Art Museum at 2:30-4:30. Arrangements are in the care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home (970) 879-1494.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User