Obituary: Glenn Case

February 10, 1955 – June 15, 2023

Glenn Case 68, long time resident of Steamboat Springs and the Yampa Valley passed away June 15, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming with his wife at his side. Glenn was born February 10, 1955 in Steamboat Springs to Franklin P Case and Donna Fitzhugh. Glenn was a 1973 graduate from the Steamboat Springs High School. In his school years he was a wrestler, football player, and a member of Ranch House 4H club. He was a member of the Steamboat Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He was of the Methodist faith. Glenn married Vicky Cundiff on April 12, 1974 in Bluejacket, Oklahoma. Shortly thereafter they moved back to Steamboat. Together they raised two amazing sons; Franklin and Wyatt Case.

Glenn worked for Mt. Werner Water district before getting hired at Yampa Valley Electric as a mechanic. He was retired. His hobbies included camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and his family. He especially liked Pagoda Peak and Hahns Peak Lake. Glenn and Vicky were summer camp hosts at Dumont Lake Campground for the last 10 years.

Glenn was preceded in death by his grandparents Glenn and Geneva Fitzhugh, Fred and Caroline Case, his parents Franklin P. Case and Donna Fitzhugh-Case-Logan and one sister Geneva Caroline Case.

Glenn is survived by his wife Vicky of 49 years, his sons Franklin (Monica) Case of Moffat County, and Wyatt ( Nicole) Case of Hayden. His three brothers Dean Case of Craig, and Tom (Tammy) Logan and Don (Laurie) Logan of Vinita Ok. His seven grandchildren Glenn JD Case, Skyla Case, Wyatt JR, Justin and Nicole Case, Cassidy and Austin Moore and several cousins and aunts.

Pallbearers include Franklin and JD Case, Wyatt and Skyla Case, Dean Case, Tom and Don Logan and Austin Moore.

Arrangements were handled by the Yampa Valley funeral home in Steamboat. A visitation will be held at the Yampa Valley funeral home on Friday June 23, from 12-2PM with services following the visitation. Graveside internment will be held immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers there has been an account set up at Yampa Valley Bank Glenn Case Memorial Account.