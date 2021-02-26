Obituary: Georgia Smith
November 6, 1922 – February 6, 2021
Georgia Smith passed away February 6,2021. She was born in Tabernash, CO on November 6,1922 to Amos and Grace (Williams) Smith. She was raised up Hunt creek on her Daddy’s ranch and attended grade school in Phippsburg and graduated from Yampa High school in 1940. She got a BS degree from Colorado State College of Education in Greely. She taught school in Colorado Springs until she retired. Her survivors include nephews Kevin Gneiser, Pat (Marianne) Gneiser, Gary (Judy) Crowner, niece-in-law Suzi Crowner, nephew-in-law Darold Jones, Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Flora Crowner & Frances Gneiser, niece Erle Lynne Jones, nephew Terry Crowner, and her dearest friend Fran Slinkman. Services will be held in June at First United Methodist in Colorado Springs when it is safe to meet.
