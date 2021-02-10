Obituary: George W. Barnett, Jr.

George W. Barnett

George Washington Barnett, Jr. died Jan. 16 in Salida.

George was born July 5, 1934 in Minturn to Mae and George W. Barnett, Sr. His sister Anna proceeded him in death.

George graduated from Rifle Union High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was a telegrapher on the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad.

George attended Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction, eventually graduating from the University of Colorado. He earned a Masters degree from the University of Denver.

After graduation from college, George was employed by Routt County in Steamboat Springs. There, he met his future beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia Shannon.

The Barnetts lived and worked in Steamboat for several decades. George was a social worker in the school district for most of his career.

The couple moved to Farmington, N.M. where George was the director of The ARC. George and Pat then moved to Buena Vista.

George is survived by his wife Pat; daughters Christine McGinnis (Jeff), Buena Vista; Jeanne Power, Hot Sulphur Springs and Maureen Kiefer (Bruce) of Denver. Grandchildren Hayden and Sage McGinnis and Lucy and Kate Kiefer also survive, as well as his extended family and many friends.

A memorial gathering in Steamboat is tentatively planned for early September. Online condolences may be made at lewisandglenn.com