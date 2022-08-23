Obituary: George Trujillo

George Trujillo

Provided Photo

July 6, 1942 – August 16, 2022

George Trujillo was born July 6, 1942, to Joe and Mary Trujillo. He was the third child of eight. George’s love for the Lord started at an early age and on through his life. He always knew he had a home in heaven when his life on earth was done. George had a strong work ethic which started at the age of 8 when he delivered newspapers to help with the family. He did odd jobs during his school years. He wrestled for Moffat County, it was short lived after getting into a confrontation with the coach and he later stopped wrestling. A little while after that he joined the National Guard and wrestled on their team and went on to win 1st place for the National Guard wrestling team, his brother Dean said that Moffat County was not very happy about this. He joined the United States Marines August 5,1960 and served his country for 4 years. He went many places but all he ever talked about was his year in Iceland. He was honorably discharged October 1, 1965. When he got out of the service he moved to California and worked as a truck driver. George and Lorraine were married in 1966, then they moved to Seattle where they had 3 kids, Joe, Angi, and Melina where he worked carrying hod. He moved back to Craig where he worked for Stan Shelton, driving a truck for 2 or 3 years. George started working for the Railroad in 1972 and worked as an engineer for 30 years, upon retirement he couldn’t stand not working and went to work at the Hayden Airport washing rental cars. Then later went to work for the Postal Service delivering mail from Oak Creek to Kremmling. He did this for about 13 years. George and Darla were married December 7,1996 and added a stepson William (Butchie) and stepdaughter Lynde to his family. Then during their marriage many grandkids and great grandkids joined the family. George loved his family. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, fishing, hunting, and watching grandkids play sports and sitting around the table playing games with the family. After retirement he spent his days watching Gun Smoke and Walker Texas Ranger while eating peanut butter cookies with his great grandson Maverick in his chair. George also enjoyed Friday Afternoon Club with his old railroad buddies and other friends. He was a great cook and enjoyed making his special dishes for friends and family. His greatest pride and joy was his green chili. He entered and won many contests. He was very well known through the Yampa Valley for “ George’s” green chili. George was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and dementia in 2019. He lived at home until February 2022 when his needs became more than Darla could care for him. He then went to live at the Veterans Community Center in Rifle where he was cared and loved for until the Lord called him home on August 16,2022. George is proceeded in death by parents Joe and Mary Trujillo, Father-in-law John Kuntz, and daughter-in-law Ali Shaffer. Survived by wife Darla, daughters Melina Dillon (Paul) and Angi Meader (Mike) and son Joe Trujillo (Carrie). Stepson William/Butchie (Tonya). Stepdaughter Lynde Sales (Eddie). Mother-in-law Wilma Kuntz, Sister-in-laws Debby Kuntz (Tony), Liana VanDenHeuvel (James), Sharon Lighthizer (Robin). Grandchildren, Travis, Samantha, Robert, Christopher, Justice, Jace, Paizley, Ashleigh, Brittany, Paige, Christine, Amanda and Chelsey. Great Grandchildren, James, Maverick, Axel, Jackie, Trinaty, John Rayley, Azley, Brinley, Orian, Layla, Landon, Lillian, Makyla and another on the way. Brothers Dean, Delbert (Christine), Clyde (Sue), Sam (Georgia) and Kelly (Merry). Sisters Bertha and JoAnn, Many nieces, and nephews. George will be remembered for his kind and caring heart. He will be missed dearly.