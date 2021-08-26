Obituary: George Montieth
September 27, 1940 – August 16, 2021
George Lawrence Montieth was born September 27, 1940 to Samuel and Ida Montieth, the last of their twelve children in Mount Harris, Colorado. He attended grade school in Mount Harris and high school in Hayden. George held many jobs in his lifetime. He started building fence and stacking hay as a youth. He worked for Routt County, was a Hayden Town Cop, served in Korea in the Army, in the Air Force as a helicopter mechanic, worked at a sawmill and spent twenty-seven years as a driller-shooter and drill helper for Peabody Coal. George enjoyed raising race horses, loved hunting and being outdoors. George and his wife of fifty-five years, Nancy, raised their five children; Jimmy Don, Terri, Brian, Patrick and Mandi in Craig and Hayden. George passed away at home in the arms of his family on August 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife Nancy; three sons Jimmy Don (Tamara), Brian (Susan), and Patrick (Karen); two daughters Terry (Tim Reynolds) and Mandi (Jared Morris); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who he loved very much.
