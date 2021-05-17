Obituary: George Adolph Lund

George Adolph Lund

Provided Photo

George Adolph

Lund

October 2, 1930 – May 4, 2021

George Adolph Lund was a truly good man. With his humor and grace and his genuine care and concern for all, he brought blessings to many throughout his entire life.

George grew up in Elmhurst, Illinois, as one of four brothers and part of an enormous family of Swedes and Norwegians. He often said with a smile “you can tell a Norwegian, but you can’t tell him much”.

He first studied Mechanical Engineering and earned a Bachelor of Science and Business degrees from the University of Cincinnati. Thereafter, he served as an Air Defense Artillery Officer in the US Army. Then he felt a calling to serve God, and, in 1962, he became ordained at the Lutheran School of Theology Chicago and served for many years as a Lutheran pastor. Later George earned a teaching degree and taught high school physics. However, his most favorite “job” was operating the Steamboat Valley Guest House for 14 years with his wife Alice in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

George loved big dogs, especially Bergen. He loved ice cream even more. But most of all, George loved Alice. George and Alice were partners in every aspect of their lives for all of the 63 wonderful years of their marriage. They gave each other joy every day until his last.

Of course, there were also cars – a black VW Volkswagen when they met in 1957, then Pontiacs and Mercurys. Then in the 70s another VW bug George and Alice took on several adventures around the US. Later it was SAABs of which there were many stories and adventures. George also loved skiing, hiking, traveling, and singing in Alice’s church choirs. George’s humor will be well remembered along with his creativity and gusto for many a project – house, car, yard.

George lived all of his 90 years to the fullest and died peacefully at home with the same grace and courage he showed throughout his life. His patience, love, and concern for everyone he knew leaves a fine example of being human.

Family was everything to George who is survived by his wife Alice, son John Lund (Julie), daughter Kristin Slowey (Patrick), daughter-in-law Susan Lund and seven amazing grandsons. George’s oldest son Peter George Lund and his youngest son David Lawrence Lund went before him and undoubtedly greeted him with open arms on the other side.

A July service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Yampa Valley Parkinson’s Support Group, 1550 Meadow Lane, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. Contact: olearymarty@gmail.com