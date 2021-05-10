Obituary: George A. Lund
October 2, 1930 – May 4, 2021
George was a truly good man who brought blessings to many. He lived a full life & died peacefully at home. His beloved wife Alice & children John Lund & Kristin Slowey will treasure his memory. He is now reunited with his sons David & Peter, who went before him. A July service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Yampa Valley Parkinson’s Support Group, 1550 Meadow Lane, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. Contact: olearymarty@gmail.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User