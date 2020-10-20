Obituary: Geneva Taylor
August 15, 1941 – October 15, 2020
Geneva Taylor, longtime resident of Steamboat Springs passed away October 15, 2020. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, October 23rd at Yampa Valley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24th at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery. If you would like to make a memorial donation please make it to the Concordia Lutheran Church 755 Concordia Lane Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.
