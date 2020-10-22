Obituary: Geneva Bernice Taylor

Geneva Bernice Taylor

Provided Photo

Geneva Bernice

Taylor

August 15, 1941 – October 15, 2020

Geneva Bernice Taylor passed away peacefully at her home Oct. 15, 2020.

She was born August 15,1941 in Scott City Kansas to Lila and Bud Huffman. The family moved to a farm in Colorado Springs when she was three and then settled in Toponas on a ranch for seven years. Eventually her family moved to Yampa, Colorado where she graduated from high school.

In 1961, she graduated from Parks Business School in Denver where she received her secretary’s business certificate in nine months. She moved to Steamboat Springs and married Joe Canetti. Their daughter Vicki was born December 24,1962.

Geneva began her job as a secretary at Routt County National Bank working with Del Scott. Del was not only her boss but became a mentor and friend. They worked side by side for many years in the bank and outside the bank as well. Geneva continued her career in banking for almost 40 years, her journey took her to Community First National Bank and Bank of the West. Even before her title of Senior Vice President of Loans, she helped many people on their journey to new homes and to new businesses. “She knew people, who needed help and what they were capable of,” said Trenia Schipper Sanford. “If it wasn’t for Geneva, we wouldn’t have been able to buy our first house or launch my husband’s practice. You could always get an answer for a difficult question from Geneva!

Geneva met Jack Taylor in 1970 when he came into the bank. After some brief encounters, he wrote a check and asked if she could cash it. It said “One date to the Denver symphony.” She accepted the check and they “cashed it”. They were married three years later. They celebrated their 47th anniversary last year. The two of them became a team well known in Routt County.

In 1964, Del and Geneva made the momentous decision that Routt County desperately needed a place for seniors to live. Thus they sought funding and began the project that resulted in the senior citizens apartment buildings Mountain View Manor (1974), Aspen View Apartments (1977) and the Selbe Apartments (1990). Geneva continued to oversee this project for the rest of her life. She was the treasurer from the beginning and served as a Project Manager for many years. She became the touchstone for all things senior.

Geneva also served her community in other ways. She served on the Yampa Valley Medical Center Board, the Perry Mansfield Board & Foundation, Routt County Senior Citizens Foundation, Routt County Replubican Central Committee, Yampa Valley Medical Foundation, Steamboat Springs Rotary Club, as well as Beta Sigma Phi. She was also the perfect choice (and always accepted) the role of trustee for many family trusts. She was a rock solid member of her church and was a CBS (Bible Study) leader. She was the consummate volunteer. Even after retirement after 39 years, she didn’t slow down. Always a team, she and Jack set their sights on his political career. He served as a Colorado Representative for 8 years and a Colorado Senator for 8 more, Geneva always at his side. She once joked that it was hard to say if it was a case of the man behind the woman, or the woman behind the man. They just supported each other through it all.

She worked for many years without recognition until she received the Hazie Werner Award in 1998. This award represents excellence in community service.

After retirement, Geneva got the chance to focus on her grandchildren, Vicki and husband Trent Bushner had two children, Brianna (Klamer) and Dakin Bushner. It was a complete blessing that grandson Dakin brought the newest member of the clan to visit Geneva in her last week of life, his brand new daughter Raelynn. She got to hug and kiss the baby and be with family in her last days.

Geneva’s faith was strong enough to carry her through her battle with pancreatic cancer, and through losing husband Jack to Covid in April, 2020. She faced a difficult surgery this year that was meant to save her life. She and daughter Vicki got to spend eight months together which Vicki said was time that proved to be a real gift.

Geneva leaves behind her daughter Vicki, son-in-law Trent, grand-daughter Brianna and her husband, John, grand-son Dakin, his wife Katie and daughter Raelynn, and brother Darrel Huffman and his family. Geneva has an extended family in Steamboat Springs which includes Dean Look and family, Don Huffman and family, and the Northrop family, as well many others who will miss her. She was a matriarch to anyone that was remotely related to her and even if they weren’t. If you were lucky enough to be her God child, you were lucky indeed!

There is a quote which will guide the celebration of life to be held. “The Lord Replied, The times when you have seen only one set of footprints, my child, is when I carried you.”

Geneva’s fellow Rotarians provided the following quotes in her honor.

“True in her convictions, and defining graciousness and class, Geneva was even-keel and a steady hand on the tiller.” – Jim Moylan

“She and husband Jack, gave of their time and passion to so many in our town. She was the wise sage through difficult decisions and truly lived service above self every single day.” – Karen Schneider.

“Geneva was an amazing lady – full of grace and beauty- a role model for all of us to follow.” – Susan Hoffner

Please join us in celebrating Geneva and Jack’s amazing lives Saturday, October 24th at the Steamboat Cemetery at 1:00pm.