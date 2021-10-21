Obituary: Gene Cook
July 8, 1922 – September 7, 2021
Charles Gene Cook, a long time resident of Steamboat Springs, passed away on September 7, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, November 13, at the First Baptist Church.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User