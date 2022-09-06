Obituary: Gary Robert Gates
April 8, 1935 – August 30, 2022
Gary Robert Gates was born in Steamboat Springs, CO on April 8, 1935, to Glen and Dorothy Gates. He died peacefully in his sleep in Palisade, CO on August 30, 2022.
Gary married Barbara Lee Finch in July 1955 and went on to have six children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He was known as being a hardworking man; from the young age of eight, he was working on the Gates Ranch in Deep Creek, CO. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, rodeo, golf, and snowmobile. He passed his strong work ethic and appreciation for the outdoors on to his family.
He is survived by his sister, Yvonne Brady (Alan) and brother, Jim Gates (Jana); his children, Debbie Blankenship, Susan Patten (Steve), Glenda Gates, Wayne Gates, April McNeil, and Amber Gifford; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Dorothy Gates; his brothers, Buddy Peavy and Rumsey Gates; and the mother of his children, Barbara Gates.
A graveside service will be held at the Dinosaur Cemetery in Dinosaur, CO on Sunday, September 11th at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at http://www.alz.org
