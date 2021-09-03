Obituary: Fred Wolf
August 27, 1940 – August 12, 2021
A memorial service for Fred Wolf will be held on Friday, September 17th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Pauls Episcopal Church, located at 846 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. To read the full obituary, please visit yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/fred-wolf. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where Fred and his family have worshiped for over 40 years, or Northwest Colorado Health (both c/o Yampa Valley Funeral Home).
