Obituary: FRED GARRETT

FRED GARRETT

July 13, 1930 – March 2, 2023

FREDDIE (FRED) GENE GARRETT WAS BORN IN MAYSVILLE, OK ON A HOT 1930 SUMMER DAY AS A 13-1/2LB BABY BOY HURDLED INTO THE EPICENTER OF THE GREAT DEPRESSION. TOUGH DOESN’T DESCRIBE THE CIRCUMSTANCES HE AND HIS SIBLINGS KNEW IN THOSE EARLY OKLAHOMA YEARS. RESILIENCY, FAMILY, AND FAITH WERE ALL THEY HAD, AND THROUGHOUT HIS REMARKABLE LIFE THAT WAS ALL HE EVER NEEDED.

AFTER GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL IN WAYNE, OK HE JOINED THE ARMY IN 1954 AND PARTICIPATED IN ARMY ATOMIC EXERCISES WITH THE 373RD ORDINANCE COMPANY. HE ACTIVELY PARTICIPATED IN THE DESERT ROCK VI NUCLEAR PROGRAM. AFTER RETURNING TO OKLAHOMA HE PURSUED A CAREER IN THE OIL FIELDS WHICH

EVENTUALLY BROUGHT HIM TO THE ROCKIES AND COLORADO WHERE HE MET HIS BRIDE CAROLYNN PHARO. MARRIED IN JANUARY 1958 THEY WOULD BE LIFE PARTNERS WHO WOULD BRING 7 CHILDREN, 22 GRANDCHILDREN, AND SEVERAL GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN INTO THE FOLD.

MOST KNEW FRED AS THE HEAD OF THE MIDDLE PARK AUTO ENTERPRISE WHICH HE RAN WITH HIS FATHER INLAW GLENN PHARO. TOGETHER THEY RAN FORD, NEW HOLLAND, AND HESSTON DEALERSHIPS SERVING GRAND, JACKSON, ROUTT, AND SUMMIT COUNTIES. HE WORKED TIRELESSLY WITH THE RANCHING, MINING AND

LOGGING INDUSTRIES. HE WOULD DO ANYTHING HE COULD TO MAKE THINGS WORK FOR HIS CUSTOMERS AND HE TRULY LOVED THE PEOPLE HE SERVED. HE WAS FAIR AND HE VALUED A HANDSHAKE OVER PROFIT. RAISED AS A FARMER, HE DID NOT SEE THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FAMILY AND WORK. TO HIM IT WAS ALL THE SAME AND HIS ENTIRE COMMUNITY WAS HIS FAMILY.

EVER THE ECLECTIC, FRED COULD MAKE ANYTHING OUT OF NOTHING. A LITTLE BAILING WIRE, USED PARTS AND IMAGINATION WOULD SERVE TO COMPLETE ANY PROJECT HE PURSUED. HIS HOME ON SUNSET POINT WAS A TORN DOWN AND REBUILT HOLZWARTH LODGE FROM ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK. THIS HOME HAS SERVED AS THE CENTER OF THE GARRETT FAMILY FOR 46 YEARS AND THANKS TO HIS FORESIGHT WILL REMAIN SO WELL INTO THE FUTURE. HE WAS KNOWN FOR “MOVING INTO THE BARN” WHEN HE LOST HIS WIFE IN 2007

AND HE MADE IT HIS HOME FOR MANY YEARS. HE HAD A STYLE WE CAN ONLY CALL “FREDITECTURE” AND SOMEHOW HIS UNCONVENTIONAL METHODS OUTLIVED MANY WELL-ENGINEERED ONES.

HE HAD A LOVE OF THE OUTDOORS AND MANY WHO WILL READ THIS CAN RECALL ELK HUNTING AND FISHING TRIPS WITH HIM. HIS KNOWLEDGE OF HORSES AND FARM ANIMALS OPENED TWO GENERATIONS TO DECADES OF 4H AND RODEO.

HE WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS KINDNESS AND HIS EVER-PRESENT HUMOR RIGHT UP TO HIS LAST DAY. RARE IS A MAN WHO CAN LEAD WITH HUMOR AND KINDNESS. HE WAS THAT MAN.

HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS SEVEN CHILDREN HOLLY (KENT) ZASTROW, SHELLY (TED) ZAGONE, MIKE (KIM), LORRI, PATRICK, BECKY JOHNSON, AND BOB. 22 GRANDCHILDREN SEVERAL GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN MANY NIECES AND NEPHEWS, AND HIS WONDERFUL OKLAHOMA SIBLINGS VELMA, TOM, AND VELTA WITH WHOM HE REMAINED

EXTREMELY CLOSE. HE WAS PREDECEASED BY HIS BELOVED WIFE CAROLYNN, HIS SISTER EUYVONE AND HIS PARENTS FRED (PETE) AND NORENE GARRETT.

SERVICES AND RECEPTION WILL BE HELD APRIL 15TH 11:00 AM AT THE CHURCH OF THE ETERNAL HILLS.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS OR DONATIONS PLEASE JUST TAKE A KID FISHING…