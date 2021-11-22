Obituary: Frank Wheaton

Frank Wheaton

March 15, 1951 – November 17, 2021

Frank Arthur Wheaton, 70, of Thornton New Hampshire died in his home Wednesday November 17th 2021.

Born in Woburn Massachusetts on March 15, 1951, the youngest son of Phyllis (Jones) and Robert Wheaton; sibling to Robert, Thomas, and Nancy. Frank spent his childhood years in Woburn, Massachusetts with a terrific group of enduring friends, most notably Jim Mahoney. Summers were spent at his family house on Stinson Lake, where he met his lifelong friends of Billy and Fred Wernig, and gained his eternal love for the outdoors. Frank was a devoted hockey player at Woburn High School as a goalie. He attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he studied Psychology and formed bonds with more friends and roommates, some who later shared with him the joy of having families with twins. Upon graduation he moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado where he spent many happy years skiing, floating rivers, and playing rugby. He was founding member of the Steamboat Hockey and Rugby teams where the Cowpie Classic Rugby tournament continues. While in Steamboat he met Deborah Snyder and they had their twin daughters Emma Nicole and Matilda Elaine. After moving back to New Hampshire to care for his father, he became a ski instructor at Cannon Mountain where he shared his passion for skiing with the next generation. Frank was an avid outdoorsman, exploring rivers in his dory, camping in the Volkswagon (the V-Dub), and skiing across the country. Frank could often be found wandering the woods in search of firewood or at his home brimming with music; often with one of his famous compilations which always included John Prine. He had a big heart and a soft soul and will be missed dearly. Frank is survived by his Sister Nancy (Wheaton) Merson his twin daughters Emma Nicole and Matilda Elaine, their mother Deborah Snyder of Littleton, CO, his son-in-law Dale Martz, his grandson Theodore Martz, and many nieces and nephews. Frank is preceded in death by his brothers Robert Wheaton Jr, and Thomas Wheaton. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to the Sierra Club. The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family