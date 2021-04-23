Obituary: Frank Brophy

Frank Brophy

July 4, 1935 – March 27, 2021

Frank Roland Brophy was born on July 4, 1935 and passed away on March 27, 2021 at age 85. Raised in New Rochelle, New York, Frank lived life to the fullest, traveling around the globe for many adventures.

He attended college at the University of Notre Dame, graduate school at Columbia University, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. A career with Ford Motor Company sent him to live in London, Tokyo, and Bangkok. Upon his return to the U.S., Frank met his lifelong partner, Winton, playing a tennis match, and the couple left the East Coast to embark on a new life in Colorado. Together, they owned and operated Vista Verde Guest Ranch in Clark, Colorado for 20 years, growing a small cattle operation into a successful guest ranch. Frank served as President of the Colorado Dude and Guest Ranch Association and was co-founder of Kilgore Ranch Real Estate.

In retirement, he continued his adventures driving vintage race cars, sailing, and successfully summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro. At age 75, he was recognized as the oldest person to reach the Mt. Everest base camp. Frank took Theodore Roosevelt’s quote “Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure…” to heart. He loved a well-played prank, especially shenanigans with Steamboat’s infamous Peppermill Gang, and had a great appreciation for a good steak and a stiff martini. Frank leaves behind Winton, his wife of 48 years; daughter, Kerry, her husband, Matt, and grandson, Brooks; stepson Duncan Craighead; and stepdaughter Bethany Aurin, her husband, Fritz, and granddaughters, Aleigh and Hayleigh. Memories of Frank can be sent to wyomingwrites@aol.com .