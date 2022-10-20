Obituary: Francisco Banda-Saenz
April 29, 1986 – October 18, 2022
Francisco J. Banda-Saenz, a resident of Routt county, passed away October 18, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, October 21 from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. at the Euzoa Bible Church located at 32305 RCR 38, Steamboat Springs, Colroado.
Reach out to the Yampa Valley Funeral Home at (970) 879-1494 for additional information.
