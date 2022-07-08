Obituary: Francis “Harriet” Kemry Aspegren

July 15, 1929 – May 21, 2022

Our beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt and friend to all, Harriet Aspegren , 92, Arvada, Colorado, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 21, 2022.

She was born to George and Alta Kemry in Steamboat Springs, joining her brother, Lewis and sister, Eunice. She grew up loving the land and everything it provided.

Married Galen Wait, later divorced, but from that marriage she was blessed with her 2 boys, George and Kemry. She married Gene Aspegren in 1960.

Harriet got her teaching degree in Greeley, Colorado. She taught in many of the 1 room school houses in Routt County and in Rio Blanco County, at Wilson Creek. Taught 1st grade in Littleton, until she retired in 1984. Many of the children she taught, have continued to be in contact with her, showing the love and dedication she had for them.

She loved to travel, getting to go to Europe several times. She, Henry, Eunice, Lewis and Betty, traveled all over the United States and Canada visiting relatives and friends. Her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews got to enjoy lots of time with her. If you went fishing with her and Eunice, be prepared for a long day, you didn’t go home until the fish stopped biting.

She is survived by son, Kemry Wait of Arvada, Colorado and Daughter-in-law Candi Wait of Union, Iowa. Grandchildren: Kemry, Levi and Lucas Wait, Paula Jo (Perry) Johnson, and Toni Kinney. Great Grandchildren: Brock Kinney, Liam and Kesten Wait. Betty Kemry (sister-in-law) and many nieces and nephews.

Harriet was preceded in death by George and Alta Kemry, Gene Aspegren, Henry and Eunice Dorr, Lewis Kemry, Crystle Wait (daughter-in-law) and George Wait (son).

She was deeply loved by her family and friends, she will be missed by all.

There will be a graveside service, on July 15, 2022, at 2:00, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado