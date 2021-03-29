Obituary: Frances Rose Lalive

Frances Rose Lalive

Provided Photo

Frances Rose

Lalive

July 23, 1952 – March 25, 2021

Born July 23, 1952 to Edward and Helen Gnam, Fran left her earthly body in her home, surrounded by family on the night of March 25, 2021. She is survived by her 3 loving children, Caroline, Isabelle, and John-Philippe, her 3 grandchildren Freya, Oceana, and Hugo, her husband Willie and stepson Eric, her 5 sisters, 5 of her 6 brothers and countless nieces and nephews.

Fran will be so greatly missed. She was the rock of her family, and a key ingredient in what makes up the heart of our Steamboat community. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed encouraging many others to discover their own relationship with God. She was an avid adventurer – whether it was a hike or bike ride, skiing, or a mission trip to the other side of the globe, she loved to see God’s beautiful world, and she loved to connect with people from all walks of life. Her warm nature earned her friendships world wide. Her youthful energy paired with wide ranging life experiences gave her friends that were both young and old alike. Her home was always brimming with joy and love- flowers, laughter, music and food to share with anyone and everyone. Her heart and her home were always open. She was a gracious host, an art collector, a great story teller, and a culinary magician. In her career as a nurse, she compassionately cared for the elderly citizens of Routt and Moffat county. She gave families the gift of knowing their loved ones were in good hands- her hands. She was known for her warm smile that could light up our whole town. She loved animals, colors, music, and dancing- and LOVED to laugh. She helped countless people find housing (often in her own house), jobs, friendships, and a sense of belonging. It seemed she always had a gift to give to someone – and she gave the best gifts. She spoke French and Spanish, had a hidden talent for painting and loved reading books. She had a stylish sense of fashion, and wrote in perfect cursive. She exemplified timeless beauty with her class, charm, grit and grace and unassuming elegance. She truly was forever young. She loved our country, and loved our town. True to her Irish heritage, she stubbornly fought for her life, outliving her bleak prognosis. We take great comfort in knowing that Fran is basking in the beauty of heaven- undoubtedly singing and dancing with angels, or likely signing up for some celestial adventure. However, we are deeply saddened by the enormous void her absence leaves.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you send your own mother flowers, or a loved one. We ask that you ‘burry the hatchet’ and make that phone call. Or perhaps it’s simply saying hello to your new neighbor, or donating to a charity that impresses you. In some way, we ask that you use your energy towards nurturing and taking care of your relationships and friendships, building up and encouraging someone else, or doing some random act of kindness. In this way, we feel that Fran’s legacy of selfless love and generosity lives on. In her own words:

“Put the other first- you won’t regret it.”

Per the request of Fran, her celebration of life will be held this summer when we can all gather outside and relish in her goodness. Further details to come.

Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.