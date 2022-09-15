Obituary: Fran Meacham

Fran Meacham

Provided Photo

January 20, 1945 – September 7, 2022

Fran Meacham of Hayden died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home. She was 77. Fran’s potluck will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Dry Creek Park in Hayden. Meat and drinks will be provided. Please feel free to bring a dish to share.

Frances Kay Black was born the daughter of Dean and Jackie Black on January 20, 1945 at the Oakland Alameda Naval Base in Oakland, California. She had three sisters: Nancy, Audrey and Linda; and one brother, Larry Dean. Fran grew up in Delta, Utah, and later called Hayden, Colorado her home.

On January 26, 1963, she married Doug Meacham. To this union, two daughters, Vickie Jean and Wendy Lee were born.

She was an avid sports fan. Her favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Colorado Rockies. She also loved watching her family play sports. In her school years, Fran was a great softball player, loved to golf, bowl and ride horses. She was an awesome baker! Applesauce chocolate chip cookies and Christmas sugar cookies were her families all time favorite treats (made with GMA LOVE). Fran’s heart was completely overflowing with love for her family and she was the heart of the family. She was the best and will be missed so much!

Fran is survived by her husband, Doug Meacham; two daughters and their husbands, Vickie Jean (Dennis) Parrott and Wendy Lee (Shawn) Buckley; six grandchildren: Megan, Dusty(Katie), Katie(Dave), Garrett, Shaylyn (Braeden) and Kaylee; four great-grandchildren: Nichole, Payton, Haylie and Wylie; and one great grandson on the way.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Fran’s memory be made payable to West Routt Firefighters Scholarship Fund in care of Grant Mortuary.