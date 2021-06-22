Obituary: Fran Lalive
July 23, 1952 – March 25, 2021
We invite the community to join us in a Celebration of Life for Fran Lalive on Monday, June 28th.
The service will be held on The Green at the Yampa River Botanical Park from 4-6pm.
True to Frannie’s spirit, we encourage you to bring a blanket and a picnic while we relish in the life and love of this fabulous lady.
-The Family of Fran Lalive
