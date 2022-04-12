Obituary: Floyd Mosher
May 14, 1931 – April 7, 2022
Floyd Raymond Mosher passed in peace on April 7, 2022. Floyd was a wonderful man who will be forever loved and missed by his family! A true cowboy with a vibrant sense of humor, Floyd lived a full life. He was born in a cabin without electricity in the mountains of Routt County, Colorado. Floyd married Juanita Zimmerman in 1952 but received an immediate invitation from the US Army to serve in the Korean War. After his return, Floyd and Nita raised their four children, Rhonda, Peggy, Lucky and Becky in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Floyd worked as a coal miner and rancher for the remainder of his life. His family and countless others carry amusing and heart-felt stories of the impact Floyd had on their lives. The world lost a great man, but his legacy remains in our memories.
A small service will be held in Grand Junction on April 16th at 2pm and a graveside service will be held in Steamboat in June.
