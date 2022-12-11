Obituary: F. Scott Thomas
October 10, 1937 – November 17, 2022
F. Scott Thomas died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Windsor, CO. Scott and his wife, Pat, had been in the Steamboat area for over 40 years, first as 2nd home owners and then as full time residents. They were active members of Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church. In Oct. 2021 they moved to Good Samaritan Senior Living in Windsor, CO. Scott was born in Alamosa. CO, 10/10/37 to Francis and Kathryn Thomas and spent most of his life in the Denver area, graduating from East High School and the University of Colorado, Boulder. He worked in commercial insurance in both Denver and Greeley. An avid skier and inveterate fly fisherman, Steamboat was one of his favorite places to be. Survivors include his wife Pat of Windsor, CO, son Matthew, who lives in the Washington, DC area, son Douglas and his wife Dani of Steamboat, 5 beloved grandchildren Michael, Kathryn, Adelaide, Samuel and Grace. He is also survived by his brother, Craig Thomas. The family is planning a Memory Time in Steamboat in June, 2023. Memorial gifts may be sent to Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church, The American Heart Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
