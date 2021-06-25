Obituary: Eunice Dorr
Eunice Dorr
January 28, 1922 – February 28, 2020
Our Beloved mother, Eunice, will be remembered on July 3rd, 2021. Graveside service at Steamboat Springs Cemetery at 10:00, where her ashes will be placed next to her husband Henry Dorr. Service at 11:00 at Anchor Way Church in Steamboat ll. We will be meeting inside. The families of Bob and Kathie McKune, Paul and Territ Dorr welcome anyone wanting to remember Eunice with us.
Contributions in Eunice’s honor can be made to Tread of Pioneers Museum, Box 772372, Steamboat Springs, Colo. 80477
