Obituary: Ernest H. Bayer, Sr.
January 7, 1939 – December 7, 2022
Ernest H. Bayer, Sr., 84, resident of Steamboat Springs passed away December 7, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 13 at Holy Name Catholic Church. A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. that day until the time of service, with a reception immediately following the Mass. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
