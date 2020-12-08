Obituary: Elizabeth G. Sharp
September 16, 1925 – December 4, 2020
Elizabeth G. Sharp, 95, widow of Donald W. Sharp and long-time resident of Colorado and Arizona, passed away December 4, 2020 in Aiken, SC.
She is survived by her children, Gil (Anne) Sharp in Hood River, Oregon, Ann Dodson in Aiken, South Carolina, and Peg Sharp in Aiken, South Carolina; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
