Obituary: Elfriede Brooks
February 26, 1933 – April 20, 2023
Elfriede “Frieda” Brooks, 90, died peacefully on April 20, 2023, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, from Alzheimer’s dementia. She was born in New York City, NY, and was raised in Nutley, NJ. She graduated with a B.S. in Biology from Caldwell College (NJ) in 1954. Frieda met her beloved husband, Samuel C. Brooks Jr., while working in the science laboratory at Pfizer. After getting married in 1961, they moved to Michigan where Sam was a Professor of Biochemistry at Wayne State University School of Medicine (Detroit, MI). They built a beautiful life together in Orchard Lake, MI, and were fortunate to live in Belgium for two years when Sam was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Leuven.
Her biggest joy and accomplishment in life was raising her 3 children. Frieda will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, fun-loving personality, lifelong friendships, love of animals, and prolific and eloquent letter writing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Samuel C. Brooks, Jr., and son, James W. Brooks. She is survived by her brother, Winfried E. Wesel (Mary); her children, Carroll Brooks (Janie) (Melbourne, Australia) and Katie Brooks Robertson (Mike) (Fishers, IN); her grandchildren, Samuel, Phillip, Jacob, Lauren and Benjamin; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Frieda’s life took place at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, CO, on April 22, 2023. There will be a private burial at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA. Memorial donations may be made in Frieda’s name to Casey’s Pond Senior Living (Staff Donation Fund), 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs, CO, 80487. The staff provided Frieda with extraordinary care during the four years she resided there. They treated her with the utmost respect and dignity.
