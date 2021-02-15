Obituary: Eleanor B. Frank
July 15, 1937 – February 8, 2021
Eleanor Ellis Bodenhamer Frank passed away at home in Fayetteville Arkansas at the age of 84. She is survived by four children: Ann Rosso and sons Bob Bodenhamer of Fayetteville, AR, Jim (Sue) Bodenhamer of Parker and Steamboat Springs, John (Nina) Bodenhamer of Fort Collins.
Online guest book at http://www.Bernafuneralhomes.com.
