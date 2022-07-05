Obituary: Eldon “Red” Hinkle
February 15, 1946 – June 28, 2022
Eldon (Red) Hinkle passed away at the age of 76, on June 28th, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Eldon was born on February 15th, 1946, in Fairfax, Oklahoma to his father, Lee Bryan Hinkle, and his mother, Sylvia Barnard Hinkle. He later met and married Eva Fanke on February 22nd, 1969, in Hayden, Colorado, where he resided for 62 years. Eldon went on to become a mechanic for Western Coal Carriers, and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Afterwards, Eldon and Eva spent six years in Craig, Colorado and eventually moved to Grand Junction, where they have spent the last four years.
Eldon had many hobbies, he loved working on old vehicles, watching his favorite show, ‘Gunsmoke’, but the most important thing to him was his family. He loved them and spending time with them, along with all of his friends.
Eldon was preceded in death by both of his parents, and his brothers, Phillip Hinkle, Darrel Hinkle, Bobby Jo Hinkle, Chester Morris Hinkle, Russel Hinkle and his sisters, Mary Grace Doolin, and Liz Backes.
Eldon is survived by his wife, Eva Mae Hinkle (Grand Junction, CO) son, Shawn Hinkle (Grand Junction, CO), daughters, RaeAnne Navarro (Boise, ID), Sanda Smith (Grand Junction, CO), brothers, Edwin Hinkle (Dinosaur, CO), Terrial Hinkle (Grand Junction, CO), and his twin, Weldon Hinkle (Grand Junction, CO), along with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren!
There will be a Celebration of Life in Red’s honor will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in Craig, Colorado, on July 9th, 2022 at 10:00 am, the burial will follow at the Hayden Cemetery in Hayden, Colorado. The family is requesting memorial contributions to be made to St. Jude’s in Eldon’s name.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User