Obituary: Eldon “Red” Hinkle

Eldon "Red" Hinkle

February 15, 1946 – June 28, 2022

Eldon (Red) Hinkle passed away at the age of 76, on June 28th, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Eldon was born on February 15th, 1946, in Fairfax, Oklahoma to his father, Lee Bryan Hinkle, and his mother, Sylvia Barnard Hinkle. He later met and married Eva Fanke on February 22nd, 1969, in Hayden, Colorado, where he resided for 62 years. Eldon went on to become a mechanic for Western Coal Carriers, and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Afterwards, Eldon and Eva spent six years in Craig, Colorado and eventually moved to Grand Junction, where they have spent the last four years.

Eldon had many hobbies, he loved working on old vehicles, watching his favorite show, ‘Gunsmoke’, but the most important thing to him was his family. He loved them and spending time with them, along with all of his friends.

Eldon was preceded in death by both of his parents, and his brothers, Phillip Hinkle, Darrel Hinkle, Bobby Jo Hinkle, Chester Morris Hinkle, Russel Hinkle and his sisters, Mary Grace Doolin, and Liz Backes.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Eva Mae Hinkle (Grand Junction, CO) son, Shawn Hinkle (Grand Junction, CO), daughters, RaeAnne Navarro (Boise, ID), Sanda Smith (Grand Junction, CO), brothers, Edwin Hinkle (Dinosaur, CO), Terrial Hinkle (Grand Junction, CO), and his twin, Weldon Hinkle (Grand Junction, CO), along with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren!

There will be a Celebration of Life in Red’s honor will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in Craig, Colorado, on July 9th, 2022 at 10:00 am, the burial will follow at the Hayden Cemetery in Hayden, Colorado. The family is requesting memorial contributions to be made to St. Jude’s in Eldon’s name.