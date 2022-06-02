Obituary: Edward Hockin
April 15, 1943 – February 25, 2022
Memorial services for Edward Hockin, of Hayden, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at The Dry Creek Pavilion. A Potluck style reception will take place and those who are attending are requested to bring a dish to share.
