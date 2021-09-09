Obituary: Edward George Marovich

Edward George

Marovich

October 3, 1991 – September 4, 2021

Edward (Eddie) George Marovich was born on October 3, 1991, in Lake Forest, IL to Nick and Mary Marovich. Eddie spent the early part of his youth growing up in Lake Forest and fell in love with the sport of snowboarding, prompting the move to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Although he loved the many friends he left behind in Lake Forest, he quickly became a staple to the community in Steamboat due in part to Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. After high school, Eddie attended the University of Colorado Boulder, where his friendship circle continued to grow around the sport of rock climbing. Ever since, his passion for rock climbing deepened. He had a thriving career in software engineering, giving him the opportunity to work remotely in climbing destinations across the country — it was a perfect fit. Eddie will be remembered most for his ability to put a smile on anyone’s face and create friendships that brought people together from all walks of life. Eddie is survived by his mother, father, and beloved sisters, Maggie and Natalie. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to http://www.pursuit.org/donate , an organization focused on training adults with the most need and potential to get their first tech jobs, advance in their careers, and become the next generation of leaders in tech.

Memorial services will be held on September 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Catamount Lake House in Steamboat Springs, CO.