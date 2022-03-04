Obituary: Edward E. Hockin
April 15, 1943 – February 25, 2022
Ed was born in Telluride to Ernest and Ruth Dunlap Hockin. He grew up in Ophir and Telluride. He worked in the mines in Telluride, as a truck driver for his Uncle Orville Dunlap in Montrose, and in construction for his uncle Joslin in Meeker. He moved his family to Hayden in 1971 where he went to work for P&M mine. He spent many years at Peabody mine and later started a small trucking company that he developed into a sand and gravel business. He is preceded in death by his son Albert Hockin, his parents, his brother Floyd Hockin and sister Elizabeth Hockin Green. A celebration of life will be announced for late spring.
