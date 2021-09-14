Obituary: Earl Cole
April 19, 1945 – September 11, 2021
Earl Eugene Cole of Yampa passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Railroad after 41 years of service. A celebration of life will be held at the railroad park in Phippsburg, CO at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Please no flowers or gifts just bring your best Earl story and a covered dish if desired. To read Earl’s full obituary please visit yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/earl-cole.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User