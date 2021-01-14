Obituary: E. Carol Green

E. Carol Green

December 2, 1933 – January 10, 2021

Estella “Carol” Green decided she had seen more than enough of this world and moved on to her peaceful place early Sunday morning.

Carol was born in Mesa, Colorado December 2nd, 1933, to Carl Monroe and Estella (Weaver) Monroe. After high school, she attended St Joseph’s Hospital in Denver, graduating in October of 1960, as a Registered Nurse.

On December 15th, 1962, she married William Richard “Dick” Green. They lived in Mack, Colorado for the first part of their marriage having one son, Bill Green and one daughter, Tome Green. In 1970, they moved to Elk Springs, Colorado.

Carol was a nurse for many years including being an RN at Rangeley Hospital, a school nurse for Dinosaur school and the Public Health Nurse for Moffat County.

She leaves behind numerous extended family members as well as direct family members; Bill (Julie) Green, their children Yvonne (Eric) Moore (Judah and Melody), Jackylne Green, Michael Green, Daniel Green and Crystal (Alejandro) Almaraz-Green, and Daughter Tome Green.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grand Junction, Colorado.

