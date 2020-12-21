Obituary: E. Arlan Sears
August 20, 1941 – November 24, 2020
Former Steamboat Springs resident, E. Arlan Sears died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Sandrock Ridge Care Center in Craig. He was 79. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Sears; grandsons, Wyatt Arce and Rudy Arce; and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sandrock Ridge in care of Grant Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held when the time is safe.
